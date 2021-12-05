Prince William recalls jamming to Tina Turner with Princess Diana & Prince Harry on their way to school

Prince William has emotionally recalled jamming to Tina Turner songs with his mother Princess Diana and brother Prince Harry on their way to school. During his appearance on Apple Fitness' Time to Walk series for a Christmas special episode, via The Independent, the Duke of Cambridge has revealed his mum would sing at the "top of her voice" to Turner's The Best.

While sharing the "family moment" with his fans, the Duke revealed that Princess Diana made sure to teach his brother and him that there is life outside the walls of the palace. The Prince also said that he "secretly" still likes the Turner song as it reminds him of his mother and the moments that they shared. "My mother, she’d be driving along singing at the top of her voice and we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along as well," the Duke of Cambridge revealed, via The Independent.

He also recalled how his mother would keep them occupied with songs in the car, and the "reality" would finally sink in when they would step out of the car for school. "You really were going back to school...Because before that you’re lost in songs – want to play it again, just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother," the Duke of Cambridge said.

