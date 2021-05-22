Prince William recalls Princess Diana’s demise; Calls Scotland a source of his ‘happiest’ & ‘saddest’ memories

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William spoke about his personal connection to Scotland during his speech at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. Take a look.

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, opened up about his connection to Scotland during his opening address at the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. During his royal tour of Scotland, he spoke about how the country holds a special place in his heart. Recalling his childhood, he talked about some of the memories he has of the place. In his speech, he also addressed his mother Princess Diana’s demise, who succumbed to a car crash on August 31, 1997.

The Duke of Cambridge talked about the happy memories of his family. He said, “As I grew up, I saw how my grandmother relishes every minute she spends here. And my father is never happier than when walking among the hills.” He explained that the country is the source of his ‘happiest’ memories and also his ‘saddest’. He further added that he was at Balmoral Castle when he learned about his mother’s untimely death. "I was in Balmoral when I was told that my mother had died. Still in shock, I found sanctuary in the service at Crathie Kirk that very morning," he said.

Prince William said that he found ‘comfort’ and ‘solace’ in the country following the demise of his mother. He said, “As a result, the connection I feel to Scotland will forever run deep.” He added that twenty years ago in Scotland, he also got to meet his wife Kate Middleton. He expressed that their love for the country is something they will pass along to their children.

Also Read| Prince William, Prince Harry REACT to BBC's 'deceitful' interview of mum Diana; See FULL statements

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×