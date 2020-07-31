Prince William recreates his childhood vacation with Kate Middleton and the Cambridge kids

Prince William went on a nostalgic getaway with wife Kate Middleton and his kids at the Isles of Scilly, England. William previously vacationed there with Prince Harry and their parents--Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The Cambridges are enjoying summer with a nostalgic getaway. The 38-year-old royal recreated a childhood vacation with Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge and the kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, according to reports by Mirror UK. The family visited the Isles of Scilly, just off the south-west tip of England, this week–-a throwback to William‘s childhood back in 1989 when he and brother Prince Harry visited the islands with their parents--Princess Diana and Prince Charles.

The family chose to stay within the United Kingdom amid the global health crisis, and the growing challenge of foreign travel. The family’s vacation was revealed when they were spotted by tourists while out on a bike ride on the isle of Tesco on July 30. “William and Kate were riding their bicycles, having a laugh. They looked so happy enjoying the weather. I did do a double-take. They were really friendly and said hello,” said a vacationer to Mirror UK.

Recently, Prince William revealed in an interview to BBC that he once gave Duchess Kate Middleton a gift that she didn’t like or understand very much. While making an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch podcast, the Prince revealed, “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She’s never let me forget that.” He said the gift was given “early on in their courtship.” “I wrapped them. They were really nice,” he said.

“I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’” “She was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?’ It didn’t go well,” he joked. “Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars,” the Prince chuckled.

