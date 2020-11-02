Prince William reportedly battled COVID 19 in April; Duke of Cambridge struggled with THIS symptom

In March, Prince Charles was diagnosed with COVID-19. Now, it is reported that Prince William was tested positive for Coronavirus in April.

Back in March, alarms set off when the news of Prince Charles' COVID-19 diagnoses made the headlines. The heir of the British throne was tested positive soon after the pandemic hit the UK. Now, it is reported that Prince William had contracted Coronavirus in April. According to The Sun, the Duke of Cambridge was had difficulties in breathing but he reportedly chose to keep the news under the wraps at the time for "felt there were more important things going on in the country."

Sources informed the UK publication that William was affected badly by the virus. The insider said, "At one stage he was struggling to breathe, so obviously everyone around him was pretty panicked." William consulted medics but was determined that business should go about as usual. "He was determined to fulfil his engagements," the source added.

His battle came amid headlines announcing Prince Charles and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's COVID-19 diagnosis. Hence, the royal is said to have wanted to avoid the country to go into panic mode over his health condition. Following his diagnosis, the Duke was reportedly treated by Palace doctors and isolated at his family home Anmer Hall in Norfolk. The publication pointed out that William carried out 14 telephonic and video call engagements at the time.

Several publications have attempted to reach out to the Kensington Palace for a statement but the royals have refused to comment on the development. Meanwhile, Charles spoke about his health condition after he was tested negative. Read about it in the link below. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

