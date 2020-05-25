Prince William reveals embracing parenthood brought back the ‘traumatic’ emotions of Princess Diana’s death

Prince William recently admitted that embracing fatherhood was overwhelming and brought back all the traumatic emotions of his mother, Princess Diana’s tragic death. Read on to know more.

Prince William lost his mother Princess Diana in a tragic car accident when he was 15. The Duke of Cambridge recently admitted that embracing fatherhood was one of his life's scariest moments because it brought back all the emotions he felt when he lost his mother. The Princess of Wales lost her life tragically in a car crash in 1997. The 37-year-old reflected on that part of his life in a documentary on football and mental health, which is scheduled to release later this week, The Times of London reported.

“Having children is the biggest life-changing moment, it really is. I think when you’ve been through something traumatic in life...my mother dying when I was younger, the emotions come back, in leaps and bounds,” he shared. He further mentioned that as he became a father, he felt overwhelmed and there was no one to help him. “There’s no one there to help you, and I definitely found it very, at times, overwhelming. Emotionally, things come out of the blue that you don’t ever expect or that maybe you think you’ve dealt with,” he added.

The Prince, who shares three kids with wife Kate Middleton -- Prince George (6), Princess Charlotte (5) and Prince Louis (2) – revealed that he keeps telling his children about his late mother Princess Diana. “It’s important that they know who she was and that she existed,” he said.

In the documentary, he spoke about the importance of focusing on the mental health of emergency workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. "When you become a paramedic, when you become an emergency rescuer, when you become a police officer, when you're in the fire brigade, you know the mental health is absolutely at the core of what you do," he said. ALSO READ: When Emilia Clarke revealed she told her mom how Game of Thrones will end

