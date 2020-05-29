Prince William REVEALS his trick to overcome anxiety during public speaking

Prince William shares his trick to overcome anxiety during public speaking, in a documentary titled Football, Prince William and Our Mental Health wherein the 37-year-old royal discusses mental health.

In an upcoming documentary titled Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health, 37-year-old Prince William opens up about his struggle with anxiety. Belonging to the royal family, Prince William has a lot of responsibilities on him. He revealed that his anxiety was brought on by public speaking events. However, Prince William had a special trick to overcome anxiety even in front of a big crowd and that's how he has made it so big.

For many people seeing a big gathering in front of them while they deliver a speech makes them nervous and that was clearly the case with Prince William too. He revealed, "My eyesight started to tail off a little bit as I got older, and I didn't used to wear contacts when I was working, so actually when I gave speeches I couldn’t see anyone’s face." Prince William took off his glasses and refrained from wearing contact lenses whenever he addressed the crowd.

He further explained, "And it helps, because it’s just a blur of faces and because you can't see anyone looking at you.I can see enough to read the paper and stuff like that, but I couldn’t actually see the whole room. And actually that really helps with my anxiety." Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health is a documentary that shows the Duke of Cambridge discuss mental health. He also narrates his own experiences and admits his scariest moments.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three kids together. The 37-year-old royal admitted that parenthood is the most wondering feeling but it is also the scariest after he lost his mother Princess Diana in a car accident.

