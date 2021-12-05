Prince William reveals how he followed Taylor Swift 'like a puppy' when she asked him to sing on stage

***Spoilers Alert***

Prince William has opened up on how Taylor Swift had once convinced him to sing on stage with her and Jon Bon Jovi. During his appearance at the Christmas special episode of Apple Fitness' Time to Walk series, William revealed that his famous performance from a charity event in 2013 was actually Taylor Swift's idea!

For those unversed, while attending the Centrepoint Winter Whites Gala at the Kensington Palace in 2013, the Duke of Cambridge had joined Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi for a special rendition of the latter's Livin' On a Prayer. William hilariously revealed that he was star-struck to witness Swift and Jon Bon Jovi at the event. “When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi do his performance, I thought, ‘That’s it. My job is done. I’ll get dinner in a minute, and I might be able to have a chat with some people, and, you know, I’m off-duty a little bit now.’ Little did I think what was going to happen next," William revealed, via Just Jared.

However, suddenly, as the Prince recalled, Swift put her hand on his arm, looked him in the eye and asked him to come up the stage to sing the song with him and Bon Jovi, who was already performing! “To this day, I still do not know what came over me. Honestly, even now I’m cringing at what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave in...But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me...’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,'" William jokingly opened up, via Just Jared.

The Duke of Cambridge also admitted to not knowing the lyrics to the song that well, but he didn't want to be the "doofus who's going to ruin it for everyone." He also joked about sweating profusely on stage during the entire performance!

ALSO READ: Prince William to open up on mental wellness in Apple Fitness' Time to Walk series; See Post