Prince William REVEALS Kate Middleton’s reaction to a gift he gave during their courtship: It didn’t go well

In a recent interview, Prince William admitted giving his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton a pair of binoculars. He also reveals what the Duchess said after receiving the peculiar gift. Scroll down for Kate’s reaction.
Prince William REVEALS Kate Middleton's reaction to a gift he gave during their courtship: It didn't go well
In a recent interview with BBC, Prince William just revealed he once gave Duchess Kate Middleton a gift that she didn’t like or understand very much. While making an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live’s That Peter Crouch podcast, the Prince revealed, “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once. She’s never let me forget that.” He said the gift was given “early on in their courtship.” “I wrapped them. They were really nice,” he said. “I was trying to convince myself about it. I was like, ‘But these are really amazing, look how far you can see!’”

 

“She was looking at me going, ‘They’re binoculars, what’s going on?’ It didn’t go well,” he joked. “Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars,” the Prince chuckled. 

 

In case you missed it, we recently found out details about Duchess Kate and Meghan Markle‘s relationship via the Sussex’s new biographical book. The book states that Meghan and Kate's relationship "struggled to move past the distant politeness of when they first met." The excerpt said via The Sun, "Their cordial but distant rapport was apparent when the pair appeared alongside each other at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day the previous summer." Fans would remember the photos released featuring Meghan and Archie with Kate and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Recalling the incident, the book notes, "While the doting mothers were photographed next to each other with their children, the two appeared to barely exchange a word." 

 

The royal reporters revealed that the distance between the two Duchesses indicated a larger issue in the royal family and not a feud between Meghan and Kate. "The state of affairs between the two women was just an offshoot of the real issue at hand: the conflict between Harry and the institution," the book reads. 

 

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle, Harry's biography makes SHOCKING claims on Duchess's life, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Credits :BBC, That Peter Crouch podcast, Getty Images, The Sun

