Prince William REVEALS ‘truth behind the actions’ that led Princess Diana to give her infamous BBC interview

Prince William recently released a very rare statement about his mother and the late Princess Diana and the controversy surrounding her 1995 interview with Martin Bashir on his show at the time, Panorama. It has been alleged that Bashir created fake bank account documents to try and convince the Princess’ brother to give him an interview with her. The fake bank account documents allegedly suggested that Princess Diana‘s closest confidantes were being paid off to release information about her to the press. An investigation is now taking place to discover if this is true.

Prince William released the following statement to People magazine, saying, “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction. It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.” The Princess was famously very candid in that 1995 interview where she discussed her bulimia, her failed marriage to Prince Charles, raising her two sons in the spotlight, marrying into the royal family, and more. The Princess died less than two years later.

If you missed it, Back in August, on the 23rd anniversary of her death. Prince Harry also recently spoke publicly about their late mom. During the c special, which aired in 2017, the then 33-year-old royal revealed that his last phone call with Diana was very short, and it was his fault it was. Harry revealed that he and older brother, Prince William, were at Queen Elizabeth‘s Scottish retreat, Balmoral, and more interested in getting back into playing with their cousins than speaking to Diana.

“If I’d known that that was the last time I was going to speak to my mother the things that I would – the things I would have said to her,” Harry shared. Previously, Harry admitted that he still hasn’t truly dealt with his grief of losing his mother at such a young age.

