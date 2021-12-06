Prince William reveals what Prince George & Princess Charlotte have 'a massive fight' over every morning

Prince William has hilariously revealed how two of his kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have "a massive fight" almost every morning over which songs to play! During his appearance in Apple Fitness' Time to Walk series, the father of three has revealed that one of the songs that all his kids like is Shakira's Waka Waka.

"What I've been amazed by is how much my children already have inherited my family's love of music...Most mornings there's a massive fight between Charlotte and George as to what song is played in the morning," he said, via Hello!

While opening up on his dad duties when the children adorably banter over songs, the Duke of Cambridge said that he had to form a routine for the songs and whose preference of songs would be selected for which day of the week. "And I have to, now, basically prioritise that one day someone does this one, and another day it's someone else's turn. So George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the, the clamor for the music," Prince William said.

While speaking about why the children love Shakira's Waka Waka more than any other song, he said, "There's a lot of hip movements going along. There's a lot of dressing up." Elaborating on that, William also revealed how Prince Louis adorably follows Princess Charlotte around when the latter runs around their kitchen in her dress and ballet costumes!

"It's a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and, and singing," the Duke further added, via Hello!

