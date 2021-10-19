Prince William reveals what Princess Charlotte thinks of unicorns & it's adorable

Prince William’s question and answer session for Earthshot Prize had the father gushing over his little daughter Princess Charlotte and her obsession with unicorns. Ahead of the award ceremony, the Duke of Cambridge took to their official Instagram account to answer questions about their environmental initiative.

When one of the questions was about unicorns, Prince William had the perfect answer despite the question not being related to Earthshot in any way. “Are unicorns real?” a fan asked the Duke, to which he had the most endearing answer and one that involves one of his children, the adorable 6-year-old Princess Charlotte. "Well I think if you talked to my daughter, she'd say they were real," he laughed, before adding "Obviously, it's a trade secret so I can't possibly comment."

However, this isn’t the first time that Prince William opened up on his daughter’s growing obsession with the mythical creatures. During a visit to Harcombe House in Devon, the Duke had reportedly revealed Charlotte’s love for unicorns. “My daughter loves unicorns. Loves them. Very cool,” he said. While Prince William and Kate Middleton have mentioned their kids a lot of times before, this information about Princess Charlotte has been loved by fans worldwide.

In other news, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the Earthshot Prize Awards along with known names including Emma Watson and Emma Thompson who were among the presenters in the award ceremony. Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and other notable artists performed at the event. The event witnessed five winners receiving £1m for their innovations to tackle environmental challenges.

