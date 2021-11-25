Prince William reveals working as an Air Ambulance Pilot 'really affected' his mental health & personal life

***Trigger Warning***

Prince William has opened up on his journey as an Air Ambulance Pilot. For those unversed, the Duke of Cambridge used to work as an air ambulance helicopter pilot post working as an RAF search and Rescue pilot. In a short film that he made, the Prince detailed his own struggles and showed his solidarity towards the people who are involved with the work.

"When I was in the air ambulance, any job I went to with children, that really affected me — much more than if I hadn't had children actually," Prince William revealed, stating that him being a father would actually make him feel more about the terrible situations that he would face as a first responder. "So, for me, it was the relation of my personal life with the family or the incident I was at. I found that very difficult. There were a number of times when I had to take myself away because I was just getting too involved in it, and feeling it," the Duke of Cambridge further noted.

He urged the first responders to speak to someone about their mental health struggles, if any, noting that it might help them to "manage it better." William also opened up on the difficulties that emergency workers face who don't want to share what they see with their friends and families. "People want to protect their families, their loved ones from horrendous, and horrible and very sad things...But you're leading two different lives. You're blocking your loved ones out from a very important part of who you are and who you're becoming," the Duke of Cambridge noted.

(Mental health struggles shouldn't be taken lightly. If you're someone facing mental health issues, please get in touch with experts in and around your area.)

