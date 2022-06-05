Prince William says he's an 'optimist' like his grandmother Queen Elizabeth in Platinum Jubilee Concert speech

Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebration has been spread across events taking place over four days and on Saturday, the 96-year-old monarch was honoured by several artists from the music industry in a concert that was held at Buckingham Palace. During the same, Prince William delivered a special speech where he honoured his grandmother.

The Duke of Cambridge appeared during the Our Green Planet segment of the show, where he spoke about the work his late grandfather Prince Philip has done in the past and also how his father Prince Charles has worked on to help save the environment. While speaking about his grandmother, Prince William also cracked a joke as he said, "While no one's grandmother thanks them for talking about their age, my own grandmother has been alive for nearly a century."

Further speaking about her and the common trait he shares with her, the Duke of Cambridge said, "Today, in 2022 — as The Queen celebrates her Platinum Jubilee — the pressing need to protect and restore our planet has never been more urgent. But like her, I am an optimist." He further added, his "firm hope that my grandmother's words are as true in seventy years' time as they are tonight that as nations we come together in common cause because then there is always room for hope."

The concert was also attended by Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George and Prince Charlotte. Among other members of the royal family, Prince Charles, Camilla, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were also seen attending the event.

