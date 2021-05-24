Prince William says 'not sure who's flirting more' as he chats with 96 year old admirer during Scotland tour

During his Scotland tour, Prince William came across a 96-year-old admirer whom he chatted with and had a great laugh. Check it out below.

Prince William set out on his first tour in more than over a year as he began his Scotland tour a few days ago. Among several royal engagements, the Duke of Cambridge also visited communities associated with the Church of Scotland. At one such engagement, Prince William came across a 96-year-old admirer named Betty Magee whom he chatted with. According to reports, Prince William sat to chat with Betty and her granddaughter Kimberley Anderson.

A video of the same made to the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram page. In the video, William can be seen chatting with Betty when someone in the background says, "Could you stop flirting with my residents?" To this, a gushing Prince William replied saying, "I'm trying not to. I'm not sure who's flirting more."

"Communities associated with the Church of Scotland have done an incredible job to continue to support one another during the pandemic — it was great to see some of them at work today," caption of the post read. The video also featured William grabbing some ice cream.

As per T&C report, Betty revealed her chat with Prince William was all things sweet. "He’s a bit of alright. I liked him...He can be my king any day," the 96-year-old said adding that she never got a kiss from the Duke. The report also revealed that during his visit, Prince William interacted with three residents and their families as well as staff. He was also gifted a painting of a giraffe created by an artist with dementia.

Kate Middleton will soon be joining Prince William on the Scotland tour.

