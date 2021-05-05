Prince William, second in line to the throne, is already planning to 'modernize' the future of monarchy

According to a latest report in Us Weekly, a royal source revealed that Prince William has already started planning a few changes he plans on making as a King.

It may be a while before Prince William takes over the throne from his father Prince Charles, but the 38-year-old Duke already has plans of revamping the monarchy. The monarchy currently rests with 95-year old Queen Elizabeth and will then be passed on to 72-year-old Prince Charles. According to a latest report in Us Weekly, a royal source revealed that Prince William has already started planning a few changes.

The source revealed that William's aim is to make the monarchy 'relatable'. The source said, "William is already thinking about the future of the Monarchy and the changes he’ll make. While he respects protocol, he plans to modernize some aspects and is making it his mission to be more relatable than previous generations."

As and when William takes the throne, Kate Middleton will be by his side. The couple are already heading several royal projects together and this will continue when William takes the throne. "He and Kate have successfully created a healthy balance of openness (in the public eye) while maintaining the sense of mystery that surrounds the royal family and keeps us engaged," the source added.

While younger brother Prince Harry stepped down as a working member of the royal family, Prince William takes his role rather seriously. The insider added, "William accepts that being in the spotlight is part of the job, and is fine with it. He takes his future role as King and seriously and sees at as a great honor and privilege to be in his position. The Monarchy and his family will always come first."

