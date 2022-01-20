Prince William seemingly ignores a question about Prince Andrew amid his first public event of 2022

Content warning: This article contains references to sexual abuse

Prince William's first public event of 2022 was successfully completed, however, the Prince had to stay silent over a sudden question about his uncle, Prince Andrew or the Duke of York who has been facing legal trials due to sexual assault allegations from the victim Virginia Giuffre.

Recently, Prince Andrew was also stripped of his royal titles and patronages, and Royal family enthusiasts have also noticed that Andrew has deleted his official social media accounts, except for his Facebook account, which was last used in 2020. However, his Instagram account remains, but in a private mode.

According to ET Canada, when Prince William made a royal visit to a London Museum, a reporter asked him, "Do you support Prince Andrew?” William seemingly didn't hear the question as he replied back with, "Sorry, I can’t hear you." However, as soon as the reporter repeated the question, the Prince was taken away from the place by his aides.

William isn't the first royal who has attempted to ignore a question about Prince Andrew in public. Previously, Prince Charles also ignored a question about his brother when he was asked, "Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother’s position, Prince Andrew? How do you view it?” ET Canada stated that Charles ignored the reporter and walked past him without answering or acknowledging the question.

Recently, Buckingham Palace issued a statement regarding Prince Andrew while taking away his royal titles and patronages. "With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen," the statement read.

