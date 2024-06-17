Prince William Shares Heartwarming Throwback With King Charles On Father's Day

This weekend the world celebrated Father’s Day and the British Royal family is no different. Prince William shared an ode to his father, King Charles wishing him with a sweet note for the occasion. The Prince of Wales also attached an unseen throwback picture of him and his father soon after the grand procession for Trooping the Color concluded.

Prince William celebrates Father’s Day with a throwback picture

Prince William, 41, did not miss the opportunity to cherish his father, King Charles’ presence. On Father’s Day, he shared a heartwarming throwback photo of him as a young royal, looking adorable and jolly with a big grin, alongside his father Charles, who donned a chic grey suit and seemed to kick the Prince William’s ball.

“Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W,” the Duke of Cambridge wrote in the caption, signing the note with only his initial. The treasured photo was shared as a token of love from the King’s eldest son, who is next in line to succeed the British throne.

In the wake of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, which was announced earlier this year, he and Prince William have seemed to remain tight-knit. The British Royal family also made an extraordinary appearance commemorating the King’s official birthday celebration, Trooping the Color on Saturday, June 15.

Even Princess Kate was in attendance this weekend, marking her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis in March. The Duchess of Cambridge had issued a public statement to announce her appearance at the event and also hoped to make a few more over time.

However, she highlighted that she was “not out of the woods” yet owing to her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Kate Middleton shares sweet photo of Prince William with kids

Prince William was not the only royal celebrating Father’s Day. Princess and wife, Kate Middleton also took a moment to appreciate the father of three with a heartfelt post shared on their joint official social media accounts, on Sunday.

“We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day,” the caption of the post read, signed by Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and 6-year-old Prince Louis’ initials. The photograph featured William and the three kids huddled around their father staring away into the beach with a serene backdrop. The snap was credited to The Princess of Wales

