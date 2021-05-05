Prince William shares how Princess Charlotte celebrated her 6th birthday at their country home

Prince William shares details about Princess Charlotte's birthday celebrations at their country home.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter, Princess Charlotte recently celebrated her 6th birthday and had a splendid celebration for the same. While the Duchess of Cambridge had shared a new portrait of her adorable daughter, the Duke of Cambridge recently opened up about how the celebration was and got candid about how his little daughter enjoyed her birthday.

While making an appearance at Babcock Vehicle Engineering firm for a royal engagement, Prince William responded to one of the questions about his daughter's birthday celebration. As reported by Hello magazine, the Duke said, "She had a lovely day, thank you. Last year it was her birthday in lockdown, but this year we were able to have one other family over."

Princess Charlotte's birthday celebrations were held at Norfolk country home and as per the Duke of Cambridge, it was "great fun."

Ahead of her birthday on May 1, an adorable portrait of Princess Charlotte was shared with the press by Kensington Palace. In the picture, Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter was seen smiling wide on the grounds of their country home and posed in an adorable floral dress. The cute picture of Charlotte who is affectionately known as Lottie also drew a lot of attention on social media as fans were quick to comment on how she resembled her father.

Recently, Prince William and Kate Middleton also celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. The social media handle of Kensington Palace had shared an adorable video of the family enjoying some candid moments together with a message from the Duke and Duchess saying, "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary. We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Prince William not yet buried the hatchet; Prince Charles 'still fuming' over Oprah interview?

Share your comment ×