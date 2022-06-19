Prince William shares a new photo with kids George, Charlotte and Louis to celebrate Father's Day 2022

Prince William is celebrating Father's Day in the sweetest manner with his kids. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released an all-new photograph to mark the special day as they shared a photo of Prince William with his and Kate Middleton's three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Duke of Cambridge can be seen posting with Princess Charlotte and Prince George on either side of him whereas Louis is seated on his shoulders.

The photo showcases, Prince William and his three kids sharing an adorable laugh in the snap which is from their vacation to Jordan from last fall. Along with the photo, the Instagram account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the captions wrote, "Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!" Prince William's new photo with the kids also comes days before his big birthday as the royal turns 40 on June 21.

Check out Prince William's Father's Day photo HERE

Recently, Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids attended Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations and it was their youngest son Prince Louis who became the talk of the town thanks to his viral photos and videos from the event where he was seen making funny faces, dancing and pulling off other cute antics. Prince Louis went viral for becoming the king of expressions from the jubilee events.

William and Kate's kids also made their carriage debut at this year's Trooping the Colour ceremony where the trio was seen waving at the crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee: Prince William & Kate Middleton attend the star-studded concert; See Pics