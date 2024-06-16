Prince William Shares Sweet Childhood Photo With King Charles As He Wishes Him A Happy Father's Day

Prince William recently shared an adorable childhood picture of himself with his father, King Charles, to mark Father's Day. The image of the father-son duo was shared earlier today, on June 16, on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

While William paid tribute to his father on this occasion, his younger brother, Prince Harry, reportedly didn't share any post wishing King Charles amid rumors of their alleged continued feud and strained relationship.

Prince William shared a childhood photo with King Charles to mark Father's Day

Prince William celebrated Father's Day by sharing an adorable childhood photo of himself with his dad, King Charles. In the image, the young Prince of Wales is dressed in a sky-blue overall outfit, while King Charles stands alongside him in a gray suit, watching his son play with his ball.

"Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W," Prince William wrote in the caption of their sweet throwback photo. After the photo was released, royal fans quickly filled the comments section with their reactions.

One fan commented, "I guess The King is so thankful to have a son like William who will never leave his duty behind and will always support the monarch and the country." Another wrote, "Aww I remember when you were that young, have a wonderful day with the family."

According to The Mirror, this nostalgic photo of Prince William and King Charles was taken back on June 12, 1984, in the gardens of Kensington Palace when the now Prince of Wales was nearly two years old.

He shared this image after King Charles’ official birthday celebrations on Saturday, June 15, which was also attended by Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, marking her first public appearance after months since she announced the news of her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids pay tribute to him on Father's Day

After Prince William honored his father, King Charles, by sharing a childhood photo of himself with the King to mark Father's Day, Kate Middleton and his kids also shared an emotional post dedicated to him.

A new picture was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account, taken by Middleton as mentioned in the caption. The image featured William standing with his three children: Charlotte, George, and Louis. They captioned the post, "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day. G, C & L."