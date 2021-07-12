Prince William ‘sickened’ by racist attacks at England’s soccer players; Calls racism ‘unacceptable’

Prince William recently spoke up against racist attacks on England’s soccer players after a close match with Italy. Scroll down to see what he said.

After a close soccer match between Italy and England, Prince William recently stood up for the England team who were subject to racist attacks. After England’s loss to Italy at the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship over the weekend, several trolls attacked team players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. In response, the Duke of Cambridge posted, “I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match.”

“It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour,” he continued. “It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable. W”

This isn’t the first time racism has been a hot topic in the royal family. Back in May, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got candid about the racism she was subjected to during their time in the royal family during their Oprah interview. Later on, Prince William denied those claims publicly. During the tell-all, Meghan revealed that a member of the royal family expressed concern over the potential colour of Archie‘s skin.

When Oprah asked why, Meghan revealed that in order to give their child security he would have to be bestowed with a title. "They didn’t want him to be a prince. Which would be different from protocol. And he wasn’t going to receive security. This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy,” Meghan revealed during Oprah with Meghan and Harry. When asked if it mattered to the couple, Meghan added, “If it meant he was gonna be safe…of course…the idea of our son not being safe….the first member of color not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be.”

