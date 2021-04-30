Prince William ‘struggles to ever forgive’ Meghan Markle post Oprah chat? Duo carries the ‘biggest strain’

According to recent reports, the biggest drift between the royal family and Meghan and Harry now exists due to Prince William and the former Duchess. Scroll down for more on this.

Royal sources recently spoke to commentator Dan Wootton via Mirror UK and revealed how the former Duchess Meghan Markle prepared herself for meeting Prince William back in 2018. While that initial sit down is understood to have gone off without a hitch, William is allegedly deeply upset by his sister-in-law's Oprah Winfrey interview. If you missed it, the former Suits alum along with Prince Harry sat down with Oprah Winfrey last month and detailed their decision to leave the royal family and the UK.

Now, according to sources and royal insiders, William will "struggle to ever forgive Meghan". The senior insider went on to allege that the "biggest strains now exist between William and Meghan", especially after the Duchess revived an argument with wife Kate during the bombshell interview.

Royal correspondent Omid Scobie, who co-wrote Megxit biography Finding Freedom, said William had told Meghan on their first meeting: "I was looking forward to meeting the girl who has put that silly grin on my brother's face." In the book, which Mr Scobie penned with Carolyn Durand, they claimed Meghan and William got "along so well" after that first meeting. They said the Duchess had no doubt William would "want to know everything about her - and her intentions".

"She was self-aware enough to understand that the brothers were wary of women who were more interested in their titles than their wellbeing." "Because of this, she had thought the entire meeting through, she told a friend," the authors added. A confidante told them: "She prepared herself for a grilling." However, William is reported to have voiced concerns about how quickly the relationship was moving to aides and allegedly told his brother in April 2017 to "take as much time as you need to get to know this girl".

