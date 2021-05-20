Prince William takes his first Covid 19 vaccine jab and netizens cannot help but gush over his biceps

The Duke of Cambridge got his first jab after UK's vaccine rollout was expanded to people in their 30s last week. See his photo below.

On Thursday, Prince William revealed that he took his first Covid 19 vaccine shot as the United Kingdom slowly crawls back to normalcy. As theatres, museums and public places begin to open up after a deadly wave, the country is going all out and making sure its citizens are getting vaccinated at a steady pace. The 38-year-old Duke of Cambridge got his first jab after the UK-wide vaccine rollout was expanded to people in their 30s last week.

Taking to the official Kensington Royal Instagram account, a photo of Prince William getting vaccinated was shared. In the photo, the Duke can be seen sitting with his mask on, wearing a T-shirt and a jeans. With his one sleeve rolled up, a healthcare worker can be seen administering the vaccine dose to Prince William.

He wrote, "On Tuesday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. To all those working on the vaccine rollout - thank you for everything you’ve done and continue to do." However, netizens couldn't help but notice something completely different. Several took to the comments section and gushed over Prince William's biceps.

One user wrote, "Those guns tho!!" While another commented, "Prince William has some guns.." Yet another fan said, "Congratulations! Also….wow, someone is working out!"

Take a look at Prince William's photo and reactions to the same:

While Prince William got his jab, It is not yet clear if wife Kate Middleton also took the vaccine.

