Prince William talks about COVID 19, lockdown & hangover cures as he visits a homeless support facility

Prince William recently visited a homeless support facility in England, where he spoke to reps of the organization to understand how they are helping people amidst the global pandemic. To lighten things up, the Duke also had a chat about his hangover cures and weight loss.

This week, Prince William visited the Garden House drop-in homeless support facility in Peterborough, England. William, 38, visited as part of a mission to end homelessness-a cause championed by his late mother Diana. The Duke of Cambridge sat outside and kept a safe distance while speaking with clients and representatives from the organization to learn how they are supporting vulnerable people amid the health pandemic. Mirror UK reported that the heir to the throne said, “This pandemic has been truly horrendous for everyone. I’m really hoping slivers of positivity and goodness come out of this... You’ll never have a better chance nationally to crack homelessness.”

Prince William also made a surprising admission when he was meeting people at the Light Project Peterborough. He got candid about the time he tried to cure a hangover by eating the Cockney- flavored jellied eels.

William had a chat with Gary Griffiths, who helped restore Windsor Castle after the fire of 1992, and is among those helped by the Light Project Peterborough. In the chat reported via Mirror UK, Gary asked the Prince: “Excuse me Sir, have you lost weight?” to which the Prince replied, “I’m worried now where you’re looking at, do I look like I’ve lost weight? Around the jowls may be, have lost a bit of weight up here, around the chin? Maybe lockdown hasn’t been quite so bad.”

Gary also joked about it and said, “you need a bit of pie and mash in you, fatten you up a bit” which is when William revealed and said, “Don’t, I ate that and jellied eels on a hangover after a bender once’–I thought was quite good.”

Apart from this recent visit, Prince William has kept in touch with different organizations throughout the pandemic to make sure the homeless community is receiving the proper help.

