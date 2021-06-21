Prince William thanks all for 'kind messages' as Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles wish him on his 39th birthday

As Prince William turns a year older today, members of the royal family took to social media to celebrate The Duke of Cambridge's special day.

It's a special day today, i.e. June 21, for the Cambridges as Prince William celebrates his 39th birthday. Amongst the several wishes for the birthday boy, an endearing one was obviously from his beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth. The Royal Family's official Twitter and Instagram accounts, which represents The Queen, tweeted a simple and sweet birthday wish for The Duke of Cambridge. "Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today! #HappyBirthdayHRH," along with a red balloon emoji.

Photos shared in the same tweet include William having a hearty laugh by himself while sporting racing gear in one photo, another of him, Kate Middleton and young female students sharing a laugh, another dressed impeccably in uniform, and one heartwarming family photo featuring The Duchess of Cambridge and their three adorable children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. In an IG story by The Royal Family's Instagram account, William's life and work were also highlighted. On the other hand, William's father and step-mother Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also sent their heartfelt birthday wishes on both Clarence House's official Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Sharing an adorable black and white throwback snap of Charles holding a baby William in his arms along with another photo of the twosome alongside Camilla, sharing a laugh while clapping, their equally simple and sweet caption reads as, "Wishing The Duke of Cambridge a very Happy Birthday today!," along with a birthday cake emoji.

Overwhelmed with all the birthday love from his family and well-wishers, William took to his and Middleton aka Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's official Instagram and Twitter (Kensington Royal) accounts to thank everybody. "Thank you for all the birthday wishes and kind messages," William simply penned in his caption. Check out his birthday IG post HERE.

Happy Birthday, Prince William!

