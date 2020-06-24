Prince William is 'tired' and 'heartbroken' about drama still surrounding his rift with Prince Harry?

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the controversial decision to step back from their Royal duties, the former has had troubled relations with his once upon a time close brother, Prince William. Read below to know where their relationship stands today.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's monumental decision to live independently off their Royal duties led to a major rift between the former and his once upon a time close brother, Prince William, as well as Kate Middleton. It was in the couple's 2019 ITV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, where Harry had confessed that things weren't as smooth between the famous siblings. "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, it’s just as I said, you have good days, you have bad days," the 35-year-old had shared.

While various reports suggest that William and Harry are back in touch, US Weekly reveals that the former is so "tired and done" with the drama surrounding their rift. Moreover, it was the fact that he had to see Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity that was so hard for the 38-year-old to fathom. William was especially heartbroken over Harry and Meghan deciding to shift their home base to Los Angeles with their son Archie, 1. For now, the brothers "need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out."

In a previous report, a source had revealed to US Weekly, "William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety," as Harry is reportedly not loving the LA life with Markle.

We sincerely hope that things work out for the better and we get more memorable sibling moments from Prince William and Prince Harry.

While Harry and Meghan have chosen LA as their quarantine sanctuary, William and Kate, along with their children - Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5 and Prince Louis, 2 are currently stationed in their Sandringham country home, Anmer Hall.

