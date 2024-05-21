Prince William To Play THIS Role At Friend's Wedding; Here’s Everything You Would Want To Know

Prince William will usher at a friend's wedding, highlighting royal traditions and tensions amidst notable absences. The wealthy Duke opts for a humble ceremony.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 21, 2024  |  12:39 AM IST |  3.6K
Prince William to take the role of an Usher (Credit: Getty Images)
Key Highlight
  • Prince William takes on a role, showcasing his commitment to tradition
  • Despite immense wealth, Hugh Grosvenor prioritizes youth outreach

The future king, Prince William, is preparing for a special part in an upcoming wedding, but it’s not one in the spotlight. 

On June 7, the Prince of Wales, who is just 41 years old, is expected to act as an usher at his close friend's wedding, Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, to Olivia Henson.

A supporting role as an Usher

Ushers who greet and seat guests in a conventional British marriage are vital participants. At that time, they can see all those who have come into the hall.

Prince William has previously carried out this role by acting as an usher at the wedding of Hugh’s sister Tamara in 2004. Despite his royal status, he’s no stranger to such customary responsibilities.

Family ties and royal connections

The Duke of Westminster, who is 33 years old, shares a deep bond with the royal family since he is one of Prince Williams and Kate Middleton’s eldest son George's godfathers. However, she is unlikely to attend due to her ongoing treatment for cancer at age 42.

As for Prince George plus Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis, their presence remains uncertain. They have already been young bearers during previous joint ceremonies, among other royal weddings.

Notable missing figures and unmentioned rivalries

There may be speculations surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan's non-invitation or even absence among other prominent royals, including Prince Charles while others. According to the Sunday Times, the couple could not make it because there was no agreement within the royal family to quote somebody without mentioning his/her name.

Hugh has vast wealth estimated at $12.8 billion, thus making him top on the list of Britain's richest people. In addition to being wealthy, Hugh performs numerous charitable activities, mainly targeting youth outreach initiatives and sustainability projects.

A humble ceremony

One of them says that despite having so much money, Hugh along with Olivia, decided that they would not accept any gifts at their wedding celebration, meaning that both prefer simplicity over materialism to the core of their marriage.

As we approach the day of the wedding, the anticipation doesn’t just build for the ceremony itself but for what it signifies. Friends and family come first, always in royalty, even amid all that glitters.

FAQs

Will Prince Harry and Meghan attend the wedding?
Unlikely, as tensions within the royal family persist, leading to their exclusion from the guest list.
Why the no-gifts policy?
The couple aims for a modest celebration, focusing on the essence of their union rather than material gifts.
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

