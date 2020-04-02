Prince William wants to suit up and pilot air ambulances amid Coronavirus crisis?

Is Prince William planning on piloting air ambulances amid Coronavirus crisis? Read on to find out.

Prince William is here to the rescue! Reportedly, the Duke of Cambridge wants to use his experience as an air ambulance pilot to contribute to the fight against the COVID 19 pandemic. A source told The Sun that the 37-year-old prince is seriously considering returning to his former job amid the ongoing health crisis. The royal family members are currently isolating in their separate estates in the UK. Another source told Fox News that while the prince is in talks about a short part-time role, it is not likely that he will return to the job full time, considering he had plenty of other commitments

William is acting like a king-in-waiting and is eager to serve his people. The source suggested that even if he decides to go forward with his plans, he will work under secrecy with no PR involved. With the deadly virus haunting the people of England, this seems like the best time for William to step up as a leader and lend a helping hand. Last week, on their official Twitter handle, William and his wife Kate Middleton urged people to focus on their mental health during the ongoing pandemic.

“The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone. We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. By taking simple steps each day we can all be better prepared for the times ahead,” the tweet read. Last month, they paid a visit to the London Ambulance Service 111 control room and praised the first respondents for their service and hard work. They met the staff members of the emergency call centre who have been tirelessly assisting people amid the ongoing health crisis. “It's at times like this when we realize just how much the NHS represents the very best of our country and society–people from all backgrounds and walks of life with different experiences and skills, pulling together for the common good,” William said boosting the medical workers’ morale. ALSO READ: Will Prince Charles pay USD 2 million for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security in US?

