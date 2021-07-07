Prince William was 'less engaging' towards Harry despite latter's effort at Princess Diana statue unveiling?

Prince William and Prince Harry's body language seemed starkly opposite to each other's claims body language expert relating to their recent joint appearance in the UK.

Prince William and Prince Harry recently came together to honour their late mother, Princess Diana on her 60th birth anniversary as they unveiled a statue of Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace. While Harry flew to the UK especially for the event, the brothers seemed to have put a united front as they also gave a shared speech at the event. Although according to a body language expert, all may still not be well between the brothers.

According to body language expert Blanca Cobb, while Harry seemed to be looking forward to making amends with his brother, William remained stiff. While talking to US Weekly, Cobb mentioned, "When Harry would actually turn his feet to angle towards his brother, his brother didn’t respond by turning towards Harry. He was more stoic. He was less engaging with his brother and, in my opinion, Harry was trying to make attempts to engage."

The body language expert further also noticed that Harry looked much more comfortable compared to William. As per Cobb, Prince Harry was also looking at Prince William much more than the latter and also walked up to him while the Duke of Cambridge was in conversation with someone else.

All eyes were on the royal siblings during their second meet amid the news of their feud. The brothers last came together during grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral where the duo was clicked chatting together.

While the brothers haven't addressed their rift out in the open, reports have suggested that Prince Harry's tell-all interviews haven't gone well with Prince William. During his appearance in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry described his relationship with his brother as, "The relationship is [undergoing] space at the moment and time heals all things, hopefully."

