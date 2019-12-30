Prince William to whisk away Kate Middleton for a 'surprise' birthday getaway in January? Find Out

Kate, who will be turning 38 on 9 January, might be whisked away by her husband along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be ushering in the new year with a whole lot of love and surprises. At least, that's what a latest report about the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge suggests. The royals were surrounded by their loved ones for Christmas and now with the holidays coming to an end, Prince William may be planning the best birthday getaway for his wife Kate Middleton. According to a report in Life & Style, William is planning a mini-getaway for Middleton’s 38th birthday. Kate, who will be turning 38 on 9 January, might be whisked away by her husband along with their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

A source told the publication, "Now, William wants to whisk their family away from it all on a no-expenses-spared trip to Mustique as a surprise for Kate. A big surprise! They’ll stay in a $15 million, seven-bedroom mansion with an infinity pool, private chef, screening room, gym and tennis court. William wants to ensure they get quality alone time as a couple, so he’s organizing spa treatments, a diving trip and surfing lessons for two."

Well, we are not too surprised with Prince William's elaborate planning. The source also added that the location Mustique, a private island in the Caribbean archipelago nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, is a favourite among the kids. "George and Charlotte love Mustique — building sandcastles, swimming in the ocean, snorkeling and going on nature tours are just a few of their favorite activities. And now that Louis is a bit older, he can get involved, too,” the source revealed.

