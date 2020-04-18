Prince William worried about grandparents Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip amid COVID 19 crisis

Prince William revealed that he is worried about his grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip amid ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Prince William is concerned about his family amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and he recently opened up about how the health crisis has left him anxious for his elderly grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. According to the data released by Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus has reached 150,000. A leading public health professor recently claimed that since the British Government was too slow to react to the crisis, the deadly virus could cause the deaths of 40,000 people in the United Kingdom.

Amid the life-threatening health crisis, the UK Government had advised those most at risk, including everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings. During an interaction with BBC, the prince admitted that he is worried about his grandparents. Speaking about the 93-year-old Queen and the 98-year-old Prince, William said that they are doing everything they can to keep them away from the deadly disease. “Obviously, I think very carefully about my grandparents, who are at the age they're at,” he said.

Recently, the virus hit close to home for the royal family when Prince Charles tested positive for the Coronavirus. After social distancing for a few days, the Prince beat the disease. Speaking about his father, William said he was sure that the 71-year-old Prince of Wales would make it through the COVID 19 diagnosis. However, he did mention that even though he was positive, William was worried about his father’s physical and mental health.

