Prince William writes tearful goodbye to Prince Philip; Feels ‘Lucky to have had his example to guide’ him

Prince William recently wrote a heartfelt note remembering his late grandfather Prince Philip. Scroll down to see what the Duke of Cambridge wrote.

After Prince Philip passed away on Friday, his grandson Prince William is finally opening up on the tragic demise. Today, he took to the Kensington Royal social media and wrote a heartfelt note honouring the late royal. He began by saying: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.”

He continued: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness, he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

“My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job,” he concluded the tearful note.

If you missed it, since the royal’s passing on Friday, many senior members of the royal family have been paying tribute to the Duke. Recently, his children Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Charles all opened up about the Duke’s demise.

