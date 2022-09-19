Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte gets teary-eyed at the Queen's funeral

Many were surprised when Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived at the Westminster Abbey with their two oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be part of their great-grandmother's funeral service. The sibling duo were on their best behaviour at the funeral as they stuck close to their mother and father but things turned a bit blurry when Princess Charlotte could no longer hold her tears in.

The 7-year-old Princess broke down when she saw Queen Elizabeth II's coffin being moved from the Gun Carriage to a hearse for a procession that would take the coffin to its final destination, Windsor Castle. As the little one started sniffing her tears down, Charlotte's mother kate Middleton stepped in to help her grieving daughter. While Charlotte attended the service with her 9-year-old brother Prince George, their little brother Prince Louise stayed home and did not attend given his young age of just 4 years old.