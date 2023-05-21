Prince William’s friend calls Harry's reaction to the car chase ‘hysterical’; Details inside

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were recently in New York for an award ceremony. They were involved in a "near catastrophic car chase" because of ​​the paparazzi on Tuesday night. None of the royals have spoken out on the incident, but a source close to Prince William is giving their two cents on the situation now.

Prince William’s friend talks about the car chase

Prince Harry’s family has made no statements regarding the car chase he and Meghan Markle were involved in. Daily Beast has reported, "Friends of the British royal family have mocked Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s account." A friend of the royal family has revealed if William and Kate Middleton are privately on Harry and Meghan’s side.

The source disclosed, “William and Catherine have put up with sh*t like this in the past. Everyone understands his anger at the photographers, but making hysterical statements doesn’t help matters, especially when, as the queen might have said, recollections may vary.”

The friend also criticized the Sussexes saying, “I thought they were leaving the royal family for a quieter life. If flashbulbs give Harry flashbacks, I don’t understand why he is going to award ceremonies.”

A friend of King Charles III also spoke to the Daily Beast regarding the car chase and the king’s feelings towards it. They disclosed, “Charles will completely understand Harry being upset at being pursued by the paparazzi. He knows how scary it can be. But he has always tried to get Harry to understand that complaining about photographers or the media is pointless. It just makes it all worse.”

Witnesses blame Sussexes’ team for car chase

Multiple witnesses held Harry and Meghan’s security team accountable for the chaos caused on Tuesday. A taxi driver who drove the couple to their friend's place spoke about the incident and said, “I think that’s all, you know, exaggerated. I don’t think I’d call it a chase.” Another witness, who was a photographer at the scene, said that Harry and Meghan’s team pulled dangerous maneuvers and ended up blocking the streets.

