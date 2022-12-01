Prince William's godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace over racism row, Prince of Wales' team REACTS
Prince William's godmother reportedly stepped down from her role in Buckingham Palace after being accused of racism. The Prince of Wales' spokesperson issued a statement.
An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household, reportedly, Lady Susan Hussey, has resigned following a racism controversy. As per reports, Hussey who was a member of King Charles III's royal staff has stepped down after the racist comments she made to a Black guest, Ngozi Fulani, who was visiting on behalf of the non-profit group Sistah Space.
According to reports, Lady Susan Hussey, who is one of Prince William's godmothers, resigned from her post hours after Fulani tweeted about her experience visiting the Palace on Tuesday. Fulani alleged she was repeatedly asked by a palace household member identified only as "Lady SH" where she "really" came from. In her tweet, Fulani shared the entire conversation and claimed that, after sharing she was from East London, she was then interrogated and asked, "What nationality are you?" "Where do you really come from?" "Where do your people come from?" and "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?".
Buckingham Palace's statement
After Fulani's tweet about her experience went viral, Buckingham Palace released a statement on Wednesday that said, "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details"In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made. We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes."
Prince William's team issues a statement on racism controversy
Prince William's team also shared a statement reacting to the news of his godmother's racism row. Prince of Wales' spokesperson said, "I was really disappointed to hear about the guest's experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously, I wasn't there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."
