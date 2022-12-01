Prince William's godmother resigns from Buckingham Palace over racism row, Prince of Wales' team REACTS

An honorary member of the Buckingham Palace household, reportedly, Lady Susan Hussey, has resigned following a racism controversy. As per reports, Hussey who was a member of King Charles III's royal staff has stepped down after the racist comments she made to a Black guest, Ngozi Fulani, who was visiting on behalf of the non-profit group Sistah Space.

According to reports, Lady Susan Hussey, who is one of Prince William's godmothers, resigned from her post hours after Fulani tweeted about her experience visiting the Palace on Tuesday. Fulani alleged she was repeatedly asked by a palace household member identified only as "Lady SH" where she "really" came from. In her tweet, Fulani shared the entire conversation and claimed that, after sharing she was from East London, she was then interrogated and asked, "What nationality are you?" "Where do you really come from?" "Where do your people come from?" and "No, what part of Africa are YOU from?".