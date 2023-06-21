Prince William’s surprising revelations: From feud with Prince Harry to relevance of monarchy; All details

The high-profile feud between Prince Harry and Prince William has always been a center of attention ever since the release of the former's bombshell memoir, Spare. Even during the King Charles III coronation ceremony in May 2023, viewers were wondering whether the brothers will put an end to their cold war. However, that did not happen.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Prince William made several surprising revelations which include his feud with his younger brother Prince Harry along with the relevance of monarchy in contemporary times. Here is everything to know about the same.

Prince William's surprising revelations

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been strained ever since the latter decided to take a step back from royal duties in 2020. This further escalated when Prince Harry’s Spare revealed private matters about the royal family members. Despite all this, the heir to the British monarchy maintained his silence throughout.

Now, in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Prince William admitted that the public's attention has been focused on the family drama and has ‘taken up far more airtime’ than they thought. However, he assured viewers that the British royal family is focused on helping others and making positive contributions to the world

When Prince William was asked about the criticism that the British royal family has been facing nowadays, he emphasized on their works. Prince William highlighted the royal family’s charity work and public commitments that they had taken throughout the years. He further outlined their commitment to throw a light on cases and individuals that require it along with providing support wherever they can.

In The Sunday Times interview, Prince William also revealed his plan to eradicate homelessness, just like his mother Princess Diana. He talked about launching a major project under the Royal Foundation, which will also mark his first significant initiative as heir to the British monarchy.

Prince William lives at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor along with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children. He recently shared unseen portraits with his kids in honor of Father's Day. Meanwhile, Prince Harry is currently involved in a legal battle against MGN.