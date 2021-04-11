Princess Anne on father Prince Philip’s demise: You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready

The Princess Royal, Anne has delivered a statement after her father, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip’s demise. Take a look.

After Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away, the royal family members paid tribute to him and the whole world mourned his demise. The duke served The Queen for almost 70 years, making him the longest-reigning consort in British history. On Friday, the Buckingham announced the death of Prince Philip, stating that he passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle. Now, Princess Anne has also given a statement to mourn the loss of her father.

Princess Anne, who is known for being the Duke of Edinburgh’s ‘favourite child’, paid tribute to her father with an emotional statement. The Princess Royal expressed how one is never ready for the death of a loved one. On Sunday, Princess Anne released a statement honouring her father for the impactful role he played in her life. "You know it’s going to happen but you are never really ready," she said. Referring to the duke as her teacher, supporter as well as her critic, she continued, “It is his example of a life well lived and service freely given that I most wanted to emulate.”

The Princess Royal’s moving message for her late father truly touched hearts. Princess Anne is the Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s only daughter. In her statement, she also added how grateful she is for haven “been asked to follow in his footsteps”. She continued, “His ability to treat every person as an individual in their own right with their own skills comes through all the organisations with which he was involved.”

Also Read| Prince Charles pays tribute to father Prince Philip with a heart wrenching note; addresses him as ‘Dear Papa’

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×