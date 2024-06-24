Princess Anne Hospitalized After An ‘Incident’ At Country Home Left Her Concussed; The King Is Kept Closely Informed

A piece of unexpected news arrived from Buckingham Palace on June 24. The Princess Royal, aka Princess Anne, had been hospitalized after an “incident” caused her minor injuries and a concussion in her country estate in London. Her husband, Timothy Laurence, and children were also present at the estate when the incident occurred.

Details on Princess Anne’s hospitalization

On Monday, June 24, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Princess’s health that said, "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. No further details on the incident were mentioned.

The statement also informed that Anne is under observation at the Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure but is expected to make a “full and swift recovery.” According to the statement, King Charles has been closely informed about Princess Royal’s progress.

He and the whole royal family are sending “fondest love and well-wishes to the Princess for a speedy recovery."

Reportedly, she was strolling in Gatbombe Park when the “incident” caused her a few minor injuries. Emergency services arrived at the scene and immediately transferred her to the hospital, with her husband accompanying her. Their children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips were also on the estate at the time of the incident.

Princess Anne to miss out on royal engagements

The Princess Royal’s scheduled royal engagements will now be postponed to abide by doctor’s advice. “Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said.

One of her royal engagements was the state visit of Japan’s emperor and empress to the UK, which King Charles will be hosting this year. The event will go as planned, but Her Royal Highness will be “unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow,” the spokesperson added.

She also had a Canada visit on the list of engagements this week, but according to medical advice, she won’t be able to fly. Princess Anne will be observed at the hospital for a few more days and will likely return home this week. The Palace spokesperson says she is “recovering well and is in a comfortable condition.”

Princess Royal is the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and is often praised for being the hardest-working royal. She loves horseriding and recently rode horseback during Trooping the Colour on June 15 to celebrate King Charles' official birthday.