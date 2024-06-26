Princess Anne Suffers Memory Loss After Country Home ‘Incident’, Remains Hospitalized: See Details

On June 23, Princess Anne was hospitalized after getting a concussion and minor injuries from an unspecified “incident” at her country home. The Telegraph has revealed the latest update on her health that she is suffering a memory loss related to the incident. Her husband, who accompanied her at the hospital, called her recovery "slow but sure." Find out what will now happen to the Princess's scheduled royal engagements!

Princess Anne is suffering from memory loss

Due to sustaining a concussion after a reported “horse incident,” the Princess Royal has suffered a temporary memory loss. Her injuries that were caused by impact from a horse's head or legs remain consistent.

Anne’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, was with her at the hospital after the incident. On June 25, after spending a second night there, Sir Laurence gave well-wishers an update on her health.

"She is recovering well, thank you,” he said. He thanked the medical team and hospital support staff for their “expert care” and the emergency services for their “wonderful” work on the scene. "We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal," he added.

ITV’s Chris Ship shared a video on X of Laurence leaving the hospital and waving at the paparazzi who questioned him on Princess’s health. She's fine. Slow but sure," he said while walking by.

How did Princess Anne sustain the concussion?

Princess Royal, an enthusiastic equestrian who rode for Team Great Britain at the Olympics in 1976, reportedly had a “horse incident” at her Gatcombe Park estate in London. A statement from Buckingham Palace informed the well-wishers that the Princess suffered minor injuries and a concussion after the fall.

The statement further informed that the late Queen Elizabeth II’s only daughter is kept under observation at the Southmead Hospital, Bristol, but is making a “swift” recovery. She was presumed to be sent back home by the week’s end. However, there has been no update after her temporary memory loss announcement.

The princess would have played a crucial role in the Japan state visit hosted by King Charles, but she’ll be missing the event due to medical instruction. Her scheduled visit to Canada has also been postponed until further notice.