Princess Anne's Husband Sir Timothy Laurence Gives Update On Her Health After Her Hospitalization; Find Out Here

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence provided a short update on Princess Anne after her third night in the hospital following a horse-related incident.

Sir Tim, aged 69, spoke to reporters outside the hospital on June 26 after visiting his wife. Princess Anne, King Charles' sister aged 73, suffered minor injuries and a concussion at her Gatcombe Park residence on June 23.

As Sir Tim exited the medical facility, someone inquired about his wife's condition. He acknowledged that she was recovering slowly and mentioned she would be discharged when she was ready.

Princess Anne's husband updates on her health post-hospital visit

Sir Tim reported that Princess Anne is recovering well following her hospital visit on June 25. He expressed gratitude to the medical team, hospital staff, and emergency services for their excellent care during the incident.

"We appreciate the kind messages from everyone, near and far. It means a lot," he mentioned. In a video shared by Ship on June 25, Sir Tim assured reporters, "She's doing okay. Taking it step by step."

On June 24, Buckingham Palace revealed that Princess Anne had been hospitalized after an accident at her country home. The statement noted she sustained minor injuries and a concussion at Gatcombe Park and was being kept at Southmead Hospital, Bristol, for observation. Her full recovery was anticipated.

"The King has been regularly updated and, along with the entire Royal Family, sends his best wishes to The Princess for a quick recovery," they added.

Due to her concussion, specific details of the accident are unclear. However, Princess Anne's injuries suggest they may have been caused by contact with a horse's head or legs. She is an avid equestrian who competed for Team Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics.

Princess Anne's schedule altered due to an accident and health advice

On June 25, The Telegraph reported Princess Anne experienced temporary memory loss following the incident. As a result, she had to cancel her scheduled events for the week, including missing the Buckingham Palace banquet for the Japanese state visit and postponing her trip to Canada on medical advice.

"A palace spokesperson conveyed Her Royal Highness's apologies to anyone inconvenienced or disappointed," they stated.

Princess Anne is often recognized as the royal with the highest number of official engagements listed in the Court Circular. Her absence adds to recent challenges faced by the royal family, with King Charles returning to duties after his cancer diagnosis, and Kate Middleton maintaining a low profile during chemotherapy.

