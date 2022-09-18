Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie honour 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth in a heartfelt tribute
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie remembered beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in an emotional statement.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared a moving statement on Instagram regarding their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II as they honoured her and remembered all the cherished memories they shared with her. After the monarch's passing, the granddaughters shared a joint statement where they celebrated the bond they shared with the Queen.
Along with a childhood photo of the duo along with Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice addressed their heartfelt tribute to the Queen with the words, "Dearest Grannie." The statement further said, "There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie. We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly."
Adding on, the granddaughters remembered the time they spent with Queen Elizabeth and thanked her saying, "Thank you for making us laugh, for including us, for picking heather and raspberries, for marching soldiers, for our teas, for comfort, for joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you have had on our family and so many people around the world."
Following Queen Elizabeth's passing, her son Prince Charles has now been proclaimed as the new monarch of Britain. Sharing a note for their "dear uncle" King Charles III, the statement concluded with a note that mentioned how he will be dedicating his life to the service of the nation, much like their grandmother. They also concluded the statement also ended with a "God save the King" note.
ALSO READ: Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins Prince William for vigil at Queen's coffin