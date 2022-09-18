Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie honour 'dearest Grannie' Queen Elizabeth in a heartfelt tribute

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared a moving statement on Instagram regarding their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II as they honoured her and remembered all the cherished memories they shared with her. After the monarch's passing, the granddaughters shared a joint statement where they celebrated the bond they shared with the Queen.

Along with a childhood photo of the duo along with Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice addressed their heartfelt tribute to the Queen with the words, "Dearest Grannie." The statement further said, "There have been tears and laughter, silences and chatter, hugs and loneliness, and a collective loss for you, our beloved Queen and our beloved Grannie. We, like many, thought you'd be here forever. And we all miss you terribly."