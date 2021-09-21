Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are now parents; Welcome their first child

Buckingham Palace just confirmed that Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently welcomed their first child together, a baby daughter! While revealing details of her birth, the palace officials shared the happy news on social media but are still keeping her name under wraps.

The news was revealed through the royal family’s official Instagram page. The account shared a picture of the couple from their wedding day back in July 2020 and wrote: “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple is looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

If you didn’t know, Christopher Woolf aka Wolfie is Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s 5-year-old son from a previous relationship. Back in August, Beatrice referred to Wolfie as her “bonus son.” While talking to Hello! Magazine about her dyslexia and whether she’s worried it will pass on to her kids, the royal said: “If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support.”

Also Read: Princess Beatrice ‘feels lucky’ to be ‘bonus’ son Wolfie’s stepmom; Admits there was a ‘huge learning curve’