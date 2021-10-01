Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi REVEAL newborn daughter's name and it has a connection to the Queen

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently announced the name of their newborn baby daughter on Instagram. The couple who welcomed their first child together on September 18 have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. Sharing the announcement on her Twitter handle, the Princess of York wrote, "We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi."

Edoardo who also shared the news of his daughter's name on Instagram wrote a sweet message saying, "Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us." He also shared a photograph of their little one's footprints.

Mozzi in his post further also expressed his happiness about Sienna's birth saying, "Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart."

Princess Beatrice's baby's middle name is a tribute to Queen Elizabeth, much like her royal cousins, Prince William whose daughter is also named Charlotte Elizabeth. The Princess of York's other cousin, Prince Harry has also paid a tribute to the Queen with his daughter who is named Lilibet after the monarch's childhood nickname.

While Princess Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child together with baby Sienna, the latter is also a father to son Christopher Woolf from his previous partner Dara Huang. Revealing how Woolf has taken to his baby sister's arrival, Princess of York in her recent post mentioned, "We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

