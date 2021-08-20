Princess Beatrice ‘feels lucky’ to be ‘bonus’ son Wolfie’s stepmom; Admits there was a ‘huge learning curve’

Princess Beatrice recently reflected on being a stepmom to her stepson Wolfie! While talking to Hello! Magazine, the soon-to-be-mom got candid about being diagnosed with dyslexia and being a mom to her “bonus son” Wolfie, who is her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi‘s 5-year-old son from a previous relationship. While talking about dyslexia at 7, the royal called it a “gift” that any child of hers would be “lucky” to have.

“I really see it as a gift and I think life is about the moments, it’s the challenges that make you.” She added, however, “Of course, I would never want there to be any difficult situations.” Beatrice went on to mention Wolfie, saying, “If any child, any bonus son, or future babies that are on their way, are lucky enough to be diagnosed with dyslexia, I feel incredibly grateful to have tools such as the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity to be able to tap into, to give them that extra support.”

She continued, “I think it’s really important for every parent, that they feel they are not alone in this. My husband’s also dyslexic so we’ll see whether we’re having this conversation in a couple of months’ time with a new baby in the house, but I really see it as a gift.”

Beatrice then went on to talk about homeschooling Wolfie amid the pandemic, calling it a “learning curve.” “Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte! Not going to lie. Sadly, I can’t blame that on dyslexia. But I’ve felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son (Wolfie) over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us," Beatrice said.

Beatrice tied the knot with Edoardo in July 2020 and announced back in May that the duo is expecting their first child together.

