Princess Beatrice’s daughter added to succession line in just 4 weeks despite MASSIVE delay with Lilibet

Princess Beatrice who just gave birth to her first child--a daughter, 4 weeks ago, has already had her firstborn’s name added to the line of succession on the Royal Family’s official website. According to the website, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s baby girl Sienna Elizabeth arrived on September 18 and is 11th in line to the throne. As the 12th great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth.

While this is standard practice for the family's official website to update the line of succession reflecting on new royal births but one can’t help but compare that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet was born in June, it took the family almost 7 weeks to add her name to the line of succession.

This seems to be the case only with Lilibet, Harry and Meghan’s firstborn Archie was added to the line of succession in just 15 days after his birth. While Prince William’s son--Prince Louis’ place on the succession list was updated 12 days after his birth.

While the palace refused to comment on the delay with Lilibet’s name on the list, they slyly mentioned that the Royal Family website is “updated periodically”.

As for Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna's birth did not change the top 10 in the line of succession, however, it did shake up the list for those below this. Among those, all shifting down a place after her arrival were Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and her nephew August, Prince Edward, Viscount Severn, Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Anne.

Also read: Princess Beatrice & Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi REVEAL newborn daughter's name and it has a connection to the Queen