Princess Beatrice of York borrowed Queen Elizabeth’s wedding dress and tiara for her own nuptials

For her wedding day, Princess Beatrice of York turned towards her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s regal closet for her bridal look. She wore her vintage wedding gown and tiara.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Princess Beatrice of York initially cancelled her May nuptials to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. However, in a surprising move, the princess decided to tie the knot in a very private wedding ceremony, which took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor on Friday. The bride looked incredible in a vintage gown, designed by Norman Hartnell, and on loan from Queen Elizabeth. 

 

As per a Buckingham Palace press release, Beatrice's stunning outfit is a vintage dress from the queen's own closet. Designed by Norman Hartnell, the exquisite ivory dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta, and is trimmed with ivory Duchess satin. Featuring organza sleeves, diamanté adornments, and a checkered, geometric bodice, the dress looks nothing short of stunning.

 

Not only this, in addition to borrowing her wedding dress from Her Majesty, Princess Beatrice also wore her tiara. Princess Beatrice chose the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara for her wedding day. The tiara dates back to 1919 when it was made especially for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co., created from a necklace gifted by Queen Victoria.

 

The fact that Princess Beatrice wore both a dress and a tiara belonging to her grandmother, the queen, for her wedding to Mapelli Mozzi shows that the two royals share a similar aesthetic. Beatrice's choices honoured Queen Elizabeth's classic style and undoubtedly made the latest royal wedding all the more special.

Credits :Harper's Bazaar USA, Getty Images

