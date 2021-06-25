Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares sweet wish for their soon to be born baby

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently wrote something special for his late stepfather and mentioned his soon-to-be-born baby, scroll down to see what he said.

The pregnant Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi recently opened up about his late step-father and while talking about him, the soon to be father opened up about his unborn child. The millionaire property developer shared a number of photos of Christopher Shale to mark the 10th anniversary of his death, saying that being his stepson was the "greatest honour of his life". He explained how he wishes his stepdad got to meet his son Wolfie and the child he is expecting with Beatrice, the Queen's granddaughter.

He wrote: "Chrisdog, Pups, I can’t believe it has been 10 years. "Not a day goes by without me thinking of you and leaning on all the lessons you taught me. "You once said on my 18th birthday that being my stepfather was the greatest honour and privilege of your life. I echo this, being your stepson is the greatest honour of my life and I would never be standing here today without you. "I know how proud you would be of us all today and so wish you had got to meet your 3 and soon to be 4 Grandchildren.

"What joy they would have brought you. I was just Wolfie’s age when you came into my world and changed everything. "You always believed in me, with unconditional love. You taught me honestly, laughter, hard work and empathy. "I love you today and always."

Beatrice and Edo announced they are expecting their first child back in May via a statement from Buckingham Palace.

