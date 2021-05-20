Princess Beatrice's pregnancy announcement on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 3rd anniversary was a 'total dig'?

According to royal insiders, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's pregnancy announcement coinciding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 3rd wedding anniversary was orchestrated for a reason.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary yesterday, i.e. May 19, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announced to the world that they were expecting their first child. The Royal Family's official Instagram page shared the good news on Instagram as the statement read, "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year. The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

According to Page Six, as claimed by royal insiders, Beatrice's pregnancy announcement timing was a "total dig" at Meghan and Harry. The reason being Harry and Meghan apparently stealing the thunder from Princess Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding on October 12, 2018, by making their pregnancy announcement, expecting their first child, son Archie, 2, around the same time. "It [Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's pregnancy announcement] was a total dig at Harry and Meghan. They stole Eugenie’s thunder on her big day, after all, and it appears that has not been forgotten," a highly placed source revealed.

Moreover, Prince Philip's Century author Robert Jobson pondered over how "in life, timing is everything," and that after Harry and Meghan "stole the headlines and world attention" with Meghan's pregnancy reveal as Harry took away the limelight from his cousin's wedding, something that Beatrice "didn't forget." Robert added, "Announcing her own pregnancy on the Sussexes' third wedding anniversary may have been a coincidence, but I don’t think so. What goes around comes around."

However, another royal watcher with close links to the palace stated that the royal cousins all get along which is why Eugenie and Jack, along with their son August Brooksbank, 3 months, are currently living in Harry and Meghan's marital home, Frogmore Cottage, Windsor. Harry even stayed with the family of three during his isolation period in the UK before attending his grandfather and Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip's funeral service. However, the royal watcher couldn't help but add, "Beatrice and Eugenie do really like Harry and Meghan, but Beatrice must have known what the timing would look like, surely?"

One more royal source suggests that Beatrice's pregnancy announcement was delayed until after her grandfather and The Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip's funeral, which took place last month on April 17.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry & Oprah’s docuseries drops 1st trailer; Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, Glenn Close & more make cameos

Do you think Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's pregnancy announcement coinciding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 3rd wedding anniversary was coincidental? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Share your comment ×