Princess Beatrice's wedding will not be televised like Kate & Meghan's for THIS reason; Find Out

Amid the unfolding royal drama currently, the family seems to have begun 2020 on a rather controversial note. The royal family, including Queen Elizabeth, will soon be coming together for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's elder daughter Princess Beatrice's wedding. And this too, has been garnering attention for quite some time. Mainly because of the bad press surrounding Prince Andrew being embroiled in a sex scandal involving Jeffery Epstein. However, the latest news is that unlike Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and her younger sister Eugenie, Princess Beatrice's wedding won't be televised.

British broadcasters BBC and ITV have announced via a statement to the Daily Mail that they will not be broadcasting the wedding. Princess Beatrice and fiance and property tycoon partner, Edoardo 'Edo' Mapelli Mozzi, will be walking down the aisle in 2020. However, their nuptials will rather be a low-key affair.

The reason for not telecasting the wedding involves Prince Andrew's involvement to a certain extent, there is also another major reason. According to a report in Vanity Fair, Beatrice's sister Eugenie's wedding broadcast was met with severe backlash. The telecast and the whole affair cost the British taxpayers a whopping £2 million. Due to this, experts believe that the broadcasters don’t want that wave of criticism again for telecasting Princess Beatrice’s wedding.

While reports have earlier mentioned that the wedding will be privately funded one, nothing has been finalised as yet.

