Princess Charlotte attends Wimbledon for first time with Prince George and parents Kate Middleton-Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William's daughter, Princess Charlotte made a surprise debut at the annual tennis championships in London on July 16. She was joined by her brother Prince George and parents to watch Serbia's Novak Djokovic face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the men's singles final. Pictures of Princess Charlotte attending Wimbledon for the first time are doing rounds on social media.

Princess Charlotte makes her Wimbledon debut

Princess Charlotte (8) made her Wimbledon debut in style wearing a short-sleeved, blue, floral, smoked Freaky Alytus dress and white strappy Papouelli Siena flats. She also served up some chic looks as she sported a pair of mauve Leosun sunglasses while watching the tournament with her family in the royal box. Princess Charlotte was seen crossing her fingers, while her brother covered his eyes in response to some of the drama of the plays. As for Prince George, he wore a navy suit and white striped tie.

On the other hand, Prince William wore a light gray suit jacket over navy pants. He paired it with a light blue shirt and navy tie. While, Kate Middleton attended the last day of the tournament in a short sleeve, emerald green Roland Mouret Cady midi dress. She paired it with nude stiletto Gianvito Rossi Gianvito 105 Bisque pumps.

In the final match, George, second in line to the throne, and Charlotte were presented with gift bags. According to E! News, they were also given the opportunity to meet officials from an ambulance service and the Royal Air Force and Navy officials. They also adopted a police dog, a springer spaniel named Stella.

